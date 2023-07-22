Delhi: Gang involved in selling rented cars busted, 3 held

New Delhi: An official from the Delhi Police Department stated that they had arrested three individuals who were part of a gang that scammed people in the nation's capital by selling them rented cars through the OLX app.

Arun Kumar (24), Ankit Kumar (24), and Hemant Kumar alias Omkar (38), all of Jhajjar district, Haryana, were named as the suspects.

According to the police, on June 4, a FIR was filed in which the complainant said that his Maruti S-cross car was stolen from the Marble Market Sector-20 in Dwarka.

"During investigation, it came to notice that the complainant has contacted the owner of the car through the OLX app and transferred the money in an HDFC bank account. On June 17, another case was registered, wherein the complainant alleged that he purchased a Maruti Swift car through the OLX app and transferred Rs 4.5 lakh in HDFC bank account. Later, it came to know that he purchased a rented vehicle from the OLX app," said a senior police official.

The investigating team zeroed in on the suspects' locations on July 16 using information gathered through technical and manual surveillance.

"Accordingly, raids were conducted at different locations and three persons were arrested during operation by the team," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police, M. Harsha Vardhan.

During questioning, it was found that the accused had made multiple accounts on the OLX app using different cell phones.

"They used to rent cars and then targeted innocent people on the OLX app in order to sell those rented cars. The accused persons used to frequently change their locations and rented cars and then sell the same on OLX app," the DCP added.

"The accused persons used to target innocent people through OLX app modus operandi of cheating. One stolen car, two rented cars and five mobile phones being used in the commission of the crime recovered from their possession," he said.—Inputs from Agencies