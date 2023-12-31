Delhi: Four held in road rage incident on Mehrauli-Gurugram Road

Delhi Road Rage Chaos: Four Arrested After Violent Altercation on Mehruali-Gurugram Road; Delhi Police Takes Swift Action Following Assault and Collision, Unraveling a Disturbing Incident with Allegations and Counter-Claims.

New Delhi [India]: Four persons were arrested in connection with a road rage incident on Mehruali-Gurugram road, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Manoj from Haryana's Rohtak, Kaviraj from Bhiwani, again in Haryana, Anil Kumar from Delhi's Aya Nagar and Prabhat Sharma from Chhatarpur.

The police arrested the accused on a complaint filed by a person, identified as Sachin Lohiya, and a video recording of the road rage incident.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday in which two groups fell into an altercation after their cars were involved in a collision.



According to the police, following the collision, Lohiya and Prabhat Sharma's driver, Vikrant, got into a scuffle. As the altercation devolved into a full-blown scuffle, Prabhat allegedly called four of his associates -- identified as Manoj, Anil, Kaviraj and others -- over to the scene.

The rival group then brutally thrashed Lohiya, police informed.

Prabhat Sharma and Sachin Lohiya were injured in the affray, the police said, adding that the latter sustained severe injuries and was admitted to AIIMS trauma centre.

According to witnesses present at the spot, one of the accused was seen wearing a jacket similar to one worn by Delhi Police personnel. The police recovered the same from the accused, Manoj, which he claimed to have purchased from the Jharoda Kalan area.

A case under relevant IPC sections was registered against the accused on a complaint by Lohiya.



The statement of the injured was recorded after his medical examination, the police said.

The accused -- Ajay Kumar (accused Kaviraj's brother) and Sachin Yadav (one of Prabhat Sharma's colleagues) -- were questioned by the police in connection with the affray at the time of filing this report.

The police informed further that a separate case was filed by one of the accused, Prabhat Sharma, against Lohiya.

According to the complaint, Lohiya was accused of vandalising Prabhat Sharma's car and hitting him.

A case under relevant IPC sections was registered and Lohiya was arrested. However, he was later released on bail, the police informed.

—ANI