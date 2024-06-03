Delhi: Fire engulfs 3 coaches of Taj Express, none hurt

The fire was detected at 4:41 PM, prompting the immediate dispatch of six fire tenders to the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as passengers were safely moved to other coaches.

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in three coaches of Taj Express between Delhi's Tughlakabad and Okhla on Monday, said CPRO, Northern Railway.

According to the DCP Railways, a call was received at 4.41 pm regarding a fire in a train. According to the information, a total of six fire tenders were rushed to the site.

No injury or harm to any person was reported in the incident.

"A PCR call received at 4.41 pm regarding a fire in the train was received at HNRS. The IO reached at the spot near Appollo Hospital. At the spot, it was noticed that there was a fire in three coaches of the Taj Express train. The train has stopped. No one is injured, as the passengers have moved to the other coaches and deboarded. Further, action is being taken by the railways," said DCP.

The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, but it is being speculated that the fire possibly broke out due to an electrical short circuit.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the matter is underway.

—ANI