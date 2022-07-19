    Menu
    Delhi: Fire at building in New Ashok Nagar; 12 rescued

    July19/ 2022

    New Delhi: As many as five fire tenders were rushed to the building in Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area where a fire broke out on Tuesday evening. The fire brigades rescued all the 12 people who got stuck amid the fire and there were no casualties reported in the mishap.—ANi

