New Delhi: As many as five fire tenders were rushed to the building in Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area where a fire broke out on Tuesday evening. The fire brigades rescued all the 12 people who got stuck amid the fire and there were no casualties reported in the mishap.—ANi
Delhi: Fire at building in New Ashok Nagar; 12 rescued
July19/ 2022
