Delhi: E-rickshaw overturns, speeding dumper mows down passengers, 2 dead

New Delhi: Two men died while two others sustained severe injuries after an e-rickshaw overturned, and a speeding dumper coming from behind ran over the passengers in North Delhi, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

According to police, on Monday a police control room call was received at 11: 05 p.m. that an e-rickshaw had overturned one person had died on the spot and three injuries were reported.

“Local police immediately reached the scene and transported a woman and two other injured individuals to a trauma center. Unfortunately, one of the injured persons succumbed to his injuries at the hospital,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the passengers were run over by a speeding vehicle, likely a dumper after the e-rickshaw overturned,” said the DCP.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Sanjeev (45), a resident of Swaroop Nagar, and Amar Singh (36), a resident of Nathupura.

Sanjeev, who was driving the e-rickshaw, worked for a catering contractor.

"A 45-year-old woman and another individual named Pappu (45), who works with a catering company, sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. All four individuals were returning from a catering job in Jahangir Puri,” said Kalsi.

“The crime scene has been inspected, and efforts are underway to locate the vehicle involved. The autopsies will be conducted on Tuesday,” the official added.

—IANS