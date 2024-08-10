Delhi: Building collapses in Mahendru Enclave of Model Town, several people feared trapped

Eyewitnesses report the structure, formerly an old banquet hall, crumbled around 3 PM on Saturday. The NDRF team has been deployed for rescue operations.

New Delhi: In the aftermath of heavy rains in the national capital, a building collapsed in the Mahendru Enclave of Model Town on Saturday.

According to Delhi Fire Services, some people are feared to be trapped in the building.

Eyewitness and neighbour Paras said, "This was an old banquet hall that has collapsed. It fell around 3 o'clock."

Paras ran away from the spot after seeing the incident. His child also suffered scratches. Some repair work was going on in the rear part of the building, and news came that some people were buried after the collapse.

The NDRF team also arrived at the spot. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, two people were injured in Dichaon area of Delhi after wall of a MCD school fell on them alongwith an uprooted tree due to heavy rains.

The incident happened on Friday.

"Due to heavy rain, an old and big Neem tree got uprooted and fell on the MCD school wall and this uprooted tree along with school wall fell on the riders of two motorcycles, who were under the tree to save themselves from rain," a police official said.

The injured have been identified as Rajesh (25) and Ashok Kumar Yadav (32) and were taken to the Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital by the PCR. Both motorcycles were damaged in the incident.

The two injured persons have now been discharged from the hospital, police officials said.

—ANI