    Crime

    Delhi: Body of man found hanging from a tree in Dwarka

    Pankaj Sharma
    September29/ 2023
    Suicide

    New Delhi: Dead body of a 45-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Delhi's Dwarka area on Friday morning, said police.
    Deputy Commissioner of Police M. Harshawardhan told ANI that when police learned about the incident in the morning, a crime team was sent to the scene.

    "Today morning, information was received at Police Station Dwarka North that the body of man is hanging from a tree in a park near the Dwarka Mor area of Delhi," said Harshawardhan.
    "Upon receiving the information, the police and crime team reached the scene and conducted a thorough forensic examination of the incident," he added.
    Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of murder, said the police. Also, a case has been registered at the Dwaraka North police station.
    "We have registered a case of murder at PS Dwarka North. Teams are working on available leads to solve the case," said the DCP.
    Further investigation into the matter is underway.

    —ANI

