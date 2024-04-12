Delhi: AAP workers stage protest at ITO over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Aam Aadmi Party members rally at ITO in Delhi against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who faces charges in the excise policy case. The Delhi court recently rejected Kejriwal's request for increased legal consultations despite his multiple FIRs.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party workers on Friday staged a protest at the ITO foot over bridge in the national capital against the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



CM Kejriwal, who has not yet resigned from his post was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the excise policy case.

In the visuals, party workers were seen protesting and raising slogans like 'Aam Aadmi Party Zindabad', and 'Arvind Kejriwal Zindabad'.



Protesters also carried posters showing Arvind Kejriwal's picture, which were captioned 'jail ka jawab vote se'.

Earlier, on April 10, a Delhi court dismissed the plea moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking direction to increase the number of legal meetings with his lawyers from two to five times a week.

Through the plea, Kejriwal stated that as he is facing multiple FIRs in various states, a lot of legal work takes place and hence the number of meetings should be increased.





Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain appearing for respondent authorities opposed the application stating that the applicant is seeking legal meetings five times a week and is clearly against the Jail Manual.



According to the manual, "Only one legal meeting is allowed in a week, and in special circumstances, two meetings may be allowed. This applicant is already getting two legal meetings."



"If someone chooses to run the government from jail you cannot be treated exceptionally," the lawyers said.



The trial court on April 1, sent Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15. The ED alleged that the Aam Adami Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam.

—ANI