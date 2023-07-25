Delhi: AAP to stage protest at Jantar Mantar over Manipur issue

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has planned a demonstration for this coming Tuesday to bring attention to the unrest in the northeastern state of Manipur and to denounce reports of violence against women there.

Jantar Mantar will serve as the site of the demonstration.

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced a protest against the rising brutality and violence against women in Manipur, to be held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Gopal Rai, the AAP's Delhi state convenor, tweeted in Hindi that "all friends are appealed to reach Jantar Mantar at 4 pm."

Since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a "Tribal Solidarity March" was held in the hill regions to protest against the Meitei community's quest for Scheduled Tribe (ST) designation, over 160 people have died and many more have been injured.

About 53% of Manipur's population are Meiteis, and they are concentrated in the Imphal valley, while 40% are tribals like the Nagas and Kukis, who live in the hill areas.—Inputs from Agencies