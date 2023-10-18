Delhi: 7 children injured after school van collides with another vehicle

New Delhi [India]: At least seven children were injured after the school van they were travelling in collided with another vehicle in Sadar Bazar Road area in southwest Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to police, on Tuesday at 01:18 PM, a PCR call regarding an accident of a van carrying students and injured was received at Police Station Delhi Cantt.

Officials said that the accident occurred when the van collided with another vehicle in front of Radha Krishan Mandir.

Six to seven students, aged between 6 and 7 years, were injured in the accident and were taken to Cantt. Hospital for first aid. Most of the students were later taken to other hospitals by their parents, the police said.

The driver of the van identified as Balvir was referred to DDU Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle, Naveen has been apprehended by the police.

The injured students are undergoing treatment and are stable, they said while adding that legal action will be taken after the investigation.

—ANI