Delhi: 6 arrested, 1 minor apprehended for beating man to death in Nand Nagri

New Delhi: Six persons have been arrested and a minor detained in connection with the case where a mentally challenged man was brutally beaten to death on the suspicion that he was a thief in the national capital’s Nand Nagri area, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The incident that took place on September 27, police said and a case of murder has been registered.

The accused have been identified as Kamal (23), Manoj (19), Yunus (20), Kishan (19), Pappu (24), Lucky (19) and a minor from Sunder Nagri.

Upon interrogation, the accused disclosed that at about 5 am on Tuesday they caught the deceased, identified as Isar lurking around the area. They suspected he was a thief and when he was unable to respond properly to their questions, they tied him up to an electric pole and thrashed him.

A post-mortem of the deceased conducted at the GTB Hospital today revealed blunt force injuries all over his body including back, arms and legs. The cause of death was ascertained to be shock and haemorrhage, police said.

Deputy Commisioner of Police (DCP) North East Delhi Joy Tirkey said, "Police got a PCR call at 10.45 pm on Tuesday. When we reached the spot, the dead body of Isar was kept outside the house at E-57 Nand Nagri. There were light injury marks on the head. We came to know that he was assaulted in the morning."

The DCP said that the deceased was mentally challenged.

"When he could not respond to their questions he was tied with a pole and beaten. He returned home after the incident and later in the evening succumbed to his injuries. His father was late in informing the police," the police official said.

DCP Tirkey further said that the father of the deceased is a fruit seller and had reached home at 6:30 pm. "He was not able to give details. We are doing an investigation. There is no one to confirm exactly what happened," he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Wajid, the father of the deceased stated that on reaching home on September 26 evening he saw his son Isar lying outside his house with injury marks all over his body.

Just before he died, Isar narrated to his father that some boys had caught him near his house and thrashed him with sticks after tying him to a pole.

—ANI