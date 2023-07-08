Delhi: 3 minors stab 16-yr-old to death

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death by three teenage boys following a fight on Friday in the Bawana area of Delhi, according to official.

An Information of medico- legal case (MLC) of a deceased person was received from M.V. Hospital in Bawana at approximately 6:00 a.m., according to a senior police official.

"A police officer reached the hospital where it was revealed that a minor, a resident of JJ Cluster in Bawana was admitted by his relative. As per MLC, there is a history of physical assault (stab injury). Two injuries -- wound at the back and one in the stomach, were found," the police officer said.

The incident took place in the Jhanda Chowk area of Bawana.

"The crime team inspected the spot and exhibits were collected," the officer stated.

Initial investigation revealed that another youngster who resides in the same area and two of his companions, both minors, were responsible for beating and stabbing the victim.

“A case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,” the official added.—Inputs from Agencies