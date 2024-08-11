Delhi: 2 women injured after violent attack by 10 people over property dispute in Ashok Nagar

Allegations point to a family feud as the root cause, with the injured blaming their paternal uncle and his sons.

New Delhi: Two women were injured after they were brutally beaten by a group of ten people over a property dispute in Delhi's Ashok Nagar, said the police on Sunday.

The injured were identified as Kajal and her mother Sunita.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at Police Station New Ashok Nagar regarding a brawl in the early hours of Sunday.

Following this, the police team reached the spot and it was found that the injured Kajal and her mother Sunita were taken to the LBS hospital.

"When the team reached the LBS hospital, injured Kajal alleged that around 10 people came to their house and started beating her family members with sticks. The injured also stated that the individuals had covered their faces," said the police.

"Kajal alleged that her paternal uncle Ramvilas and his sons Chitranshu, Priyanshu, and Betu were masterminds in this incident because a property dispute was ongoing between the families," said the police.

Based on the statement of the complainant and MLCs, an offence under sections 110/351(2)/331(8)/3(5) along with 191 BNS has been made out.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been taken up, said police.

—ANI