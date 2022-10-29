Delhi youth killed with a knife, one taken into custody

New Delhi (The Hawk): The police reported on Friday that a guy had been detained in this area for reportedly fatally stabbing a 20-year-old boy after an argument between them.

Arman, a citizen of Azadpur, has been named as the arrested person. Within 16 hours of the incident, he was captured.

The accused was in possession of a knife that was used in the conduct of a crime, according to the police.

Usha Rangnani, the deputy commissioner of police, stated: "On October 27, at around 9 p.m., a call was received at Adarsh Nagar police station regarding a stabbing incident near Lal Bagh area in Azadpur after which a police team raced to the location" (northwest).

The victim, Sabir, a Lal Bagh resident, was rushed to a local hospital where the staff pronounced him dead, according to the DCP. A case was registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and an inquiry was launched.

"It was an entirely blind case as there was no CCTV footage of the incident. In order to solve the crime, one police squad began reviewing surrounding CCTV footage to identify the culprit, while another team began gathering local intelligence, which resulted in the arrest of the accused, Arman ""DCP," he added.

When questioned, Arman admitted that he stabbed the victim during a violent fight about comments he made to the deceased woman's female acquaintance, the police officer claimed.

