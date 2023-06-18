Delhi would've been safest had law and order been under AAP govt, says Kejriwal

New Delhi: On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the country's capital would have been the safest place in the world if the AAP administration, rather than the Lieutenant Governor, had been in charge of law and order.

His comments followed the purported murder of two ladies in R K Puram, in southwest Delhi, on Sunday early at the hands of unknown gunmen.

The families of the two women are in our prayers. The departed may finally find peace. The citizens of Delhi have recently begun to feel unsafe. Instead of fixing the peace and order crisis in Delhi, "those who are responsible for it are hatching conspiracy to take control of Delhi government," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

He went on to say, "Had the AAP dispensation instead of the LG been in charge of law and order, Delhi would have been the safest."

The AAP has previously targeted Lt Governor V K Saxena over the "deteriorating" state of peace and order in the city.—Imputs from Agencies