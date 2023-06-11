Delhi woman stabs partner for 'talking to another woman'

New Delhi: According to police, a woman in south Delhi is accused of stabbing her live-in spouse because she thought he was talking with another woman on the phone.

The woman, identified as Babie Lalngaihawmi, 35, suspected her live-in partner, Samuel Resu of speaking to another woman on the phone at 4 a.m on Saturday morning, which angered her. They got into a heated dispute, and she stabbed him in the chest out of anger.

A senior police official stated that they were contacted by Safdarjung Hospital informing them that Resu, a native of Nagaland, had been hospitalised with a stab wound to the chest.

A police team was sent to the hospital to interview the victim. A complaint was filed under Section 307 (attempt to kill) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kishangarh Police Station based on the medical-legal case report and the victim's statement.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Resu and Babie, who reside in the Munirka area, had an argument which culminated in the attack on him.

Babie has been arrested, and the knife that was used in the crime was found at their home.—Inputs from Agencies