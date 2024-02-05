Delhi Woman allegedly raped twice by same person in Naraina area

Alleged Repeated Assault in Delhi's Naraina: Woman Reports Two Incidents, Accused in Custody. FIRs on Jan 28 and Feb 2, 2024. Victim's Statement Recorded under Section 164 CrPC.

New Delhi: A woman in Delhi alleged that she was raped twice by the same accused on two separate occasions in the Naraina area.

The police have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway.

As per the received information, the first FIR was registered on January 28, while the second FIR was registered in the first week of February at Naraina Police Station.

The statement of the woman under Section 164 of the CrPC was recorded on January 31, 2024, said the police.

Another FIR was registered against the same person on February 2, 2024, on the basis of the information from the hospital and the statement of the victim, as the date of the incident mentioned was different from what was mentioned in the previous FIR.

The accused is already in judicial custody in the case registered on January 28, 2024, said police.

—ANI