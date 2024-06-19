    Menu
    Delhi water crisis: Atishi writes to PM Modi, says will go on indefinite fast from June 21 if situation not resolved

    The Hawk
    June19/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Addressing a press conference, she highlighted that Delhi is receiving less water from Haryana, impacting over 28 lakh residents amid heatwave conditions.

    AAP leader Atishi

    New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Wednesday said that she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the water crisis in the national capital and threatened to go on an indefinite strike from June 21 if the issue is not resolved within a couple of days.

    Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said Delhi is grappling with a water crisis since Haryana is not releasing the capital's share of water.

    "Yesterday, Haryana released 513 MGD of water to Delhi as against 613 MGD. One MGD of water is for 28,500 people. This means that water was not released for over 28 lakh people," she added.

    The minister said people are not only battling heatwave conditions but also water shortage.

    "I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the water crisis requesting him to resolve the issue. If the crisis is not solved within two days, I will go on an indefinite strike from June 21," she said.

    Atishi said they have written multiple letters to the Haryana government to resolve the issue.

    —PTI

