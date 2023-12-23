Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering case: Court directs ED to file reply on bail plea of Daud Nasir

Legal Battle Unfolds: Daud Nasir's Bail Plea Raises Questions in Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case. Enforcement Directorate Faces Directive to Respond. Complex Allegations and Intricacies Surrounding Amanat Ullah Khan's Involvement and Property Transactions. Court to Examine Evidence on January 5, 2024, as Three Accused Seek Relief Amid Claims of Proceeds of Crime and Ill-Gotten Money. The Intricate Web of Diaries, Transactions, and Interrogations Unveiled in the Ongoing Investigation.

New Delhi [India]: The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply on the bail plea of Daud Nasir. He has been in custody in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case lodged by the ED.

Special judge Rakesh Syal directed the ED to file a reply by the next date of hearing.

Two other accused, namely Zeeshan Haider and Javed Imam Siddiqui, are also pending before the court. All three bail applications will be heard on January 5, 2024.

Daud Nasir moved a bail application through advocate Manish Baidwan. It is stated that there are proceeds of crime in the main scheduled offence committed by Amanat Ullah Khan. Then how can a case be registered against Daud Nasir.

It is also submitted that the diary mentioned by the applicant is of no evidentiary value.

As per ED, this money laundering case pertains to the sale and purchase of land for Rs 13.40 crore. It is alleged that the transaction involves proceeds of crime.



The agency has alleged that they have been arrested in a case involving the sale and purchase of property with ill-gotten money from Amanat Ullah Khan.

While seeking the custody of the accused, ED argued that in the transaction ill-gotten money was used and Rs 4 crore was paid in cash. The amount of transacted money that was paid in cash was ill-gotten by Amanat Ullah.

Counsel for ED had submitted that there is a diary of Qausar Imam Siddiqui in which there was an entry of Rs 8 crore.

The court had asked Is it related to Amanat Ullah?

ED said, "Yes. We will show the court. Siddiqui was a middleman.

It is alleged that Javed Imam got this property through a sale deed. He sold the property for Rs 13.40 crore. Zeeshan Shan paid money in cash to Javed Imam.



Advocate Nitesh Rana had argued that there is an Agreement to Sell (ATS). Rs 9 crore has been paid through the banking channel. Rs 4 crore is to be paid.

He further argued that Zeeshan Haider had joined the investigation four times. The only allegation is there another ATS was recovered from him.

He had also submitted that Amanat Ullah Khan and Qausar Siddiqui are on bail.

The LOC against Javed Imam Siddiqui was quashed on November 8 by the concerned court. Three days before the arrest, Rana had argued.

It was also submitted that Zeeshan Haider is 64, has undergone open heart surgery, has been advised for angiography, and is diabetic.

A charge sheet was filed by the CBI without arresting MLA Amanat Ullah Khan, who is the main accused, counsel argued.



It was thereafter that an FIR was registered by the ACB, the counsel had argued.

Advocate Manish Baidwan, counsel for Daud Nasir, had argued that he has no connection with Amanat Ullah Khan. ED found nothing from my premises during the search, the counsel argued.

Javed Imam has been an NRI in Dubai for the last 15 years. He came to India for heart treatment.

Advocate Arjun Kakkar, counsel for Siddiqui, had argued that the ED has interrogated Javed more than 15 times.

He had submitted that Agreement to Sell (ATS) in 2021. CBI's FIR is from 2017. They arrested Javed just because the LOC against him was quashed.

—ANI