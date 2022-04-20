Delhi, UP Police & BSF Jointly Conduct Combing Op At Delhi’s Ghazipur

Delhi Police, along with its Uttar Pradesh counterpart and Border Security Force (BSF), conducted a special joint interstate combing operation in the national capital’s Ghazipur area, an official said here on Monday.Delhi’s Ghazipur was recently in headlines after a 3 Kg Improvised Explosive Device was found concealed in an unattended bag at the Flower Market there, triggering panic among the residents of the capital.According to the official, the combing operation was carried out in the wake of the emerging global security challenges, and to assert area dominance in view of the upcoming Republic Day.“The operation was launched to strengthen the internal security and also to enhance crime prevention mechanism. Apart from the police personnel of East District, and Uttar Pradesh Police, Border Security Force personnel also took part in this interstate combing operation,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East District) Priyanka Kashyap said.The operation started at around 4.30 p.m on Sunday and lasted for more than three hours covering an area of around 6.5 Sq Km.A total of 38 police personnel of East District, Delhi including SHO and Inspector Investigation, with 21 police personnel of Khoda Police Station, U.P. and a platoon of BSF also participated.The operation was specifically targeted at the criminals who get involved in criminal activities in East District but are residents of Khoda area of Uttar Pradesh.During the operation, 41 history-sheeters and criminals, including 4 bad characters involved in crimes in East district were checked. Houses of 19 such criminals were raided. “Seventy-six persons were detained and questioned under 65 D.P Act. As many as 11 vehicles were seized while 229 vehicles were scanned with vehiscan app and two of them were found to be stolen,” the official added. —IANS