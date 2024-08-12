Delhi University rises to 6th place in NIRF 2024 rankings

Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh attributes this success to the dedicated efforts of the university's faculty, students, and staff.

New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) has climbed five spots to secure the 6th position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024.

DU Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh attributed this achievement to the collective efforts of the university's faculty, students, and staff.

In the university category at the national level, DU had previously moved up two spots to reach the 11th position last year.

This year, the university continued its upward trajectory, also climbing seven places in the overall ranking to secure the 15th spot.

The Ministry of Education announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 on Monday.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has been ranked as the best university. The IISc has retained the position for the past 9 years.

JNU New Delhi and JMI New Delhi are in the second and third positions, respectively, in the university category.

In a statement, Vice Chancellor Singh highlighted that six of DU's colleges are ranked among the top 10 in the country, with three occupying the top spots.

"Among these, the first 3 places have been bagged by colleges at DU. He said that in the list of colleges across the country, DU's Hindu College has been ranked first. Along with this, Miranda House has been ranked second and St. Stephen's College has been ranked third.

He said that DU's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College has been ranked 5th, Kirori Mal College has been ranked 9th and Lady Shri Ram College for Women has been ranked 10th," the vice chancellor said.

DU also showed notable improvement in the Research Institute category, advancing three positions to secure 14th place, up from 17th last year.

Professor Singh credited this success to the teamwork and hard work of everyone involved with the university.

He expressed optimism that the University of Delhi and its affiliated colleges will continue to excel in future rankings, setting new records across all categories.

