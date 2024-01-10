Delhi Traffic Police releases traffic advisory for Republic Day Parade Rehearsals

Delhi Traffic Advisory Amid Republic Day Parade Rehearsals: Road Closures and Preparations for French President's Participation

New Delhi: In preparation for the Republic Day Parade, the Delhi Traffic Police has released an advisory urging commuters to steer clear of specific roads and intersections in the city on Wednesday. Between 7 am and 11.30 am, it is recommended to avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath-Kartavyapath crossing, and Man Singh Road-Kartavyapath crossing.



"Due to Republic Day Parade rehearsal, kindly avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath-Kartavyapath crossing, and Man Singh Road-Kartavyapath crossing from 0700 Hrs to 1130 Hrs on 10-01-2024," stated the Delhi Police.



This year's Republic Day Parade will feature French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest, marking the sixth occasion where a French leader participates in the national capital's celebrations. Additionally, the Indian Air Force will introduce women Agniveer Vayu soldiers as part of their contingent. Furthermore, the Republic Day Parade will showcase two all-women contingents from the Defence forces, comprising 144 personnel, with representation from the Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy, as disclosed by a defense official earlier.

—Input from Agencies