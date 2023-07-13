Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory amid flooding of low-lying areas

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Thursday addressing the diversion of traffic and routes that are now closed as a result of flooding in the low-lying regions of the national capital caused by excessive water from the Yamuna.

As of Thursday morning, the Yamuna's water level was 208.46 metres, much above the danger mark wich is 205.33-meter.

In its advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police said: “Due to rise in the water level of Yamuna and consequent inundation of low-lying areas, traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP Flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara.

“Commuters are advised to avoid the above mentioned roads and plan their journey accordingly."

It also said that non-destined commercial vehicles are not allowed to enterDelhi and will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway.

“Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge. Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Sarai Kale Khan. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Sarai Kale Khan and IP Flyover.

“The commercial vehicles will be diverted from Ghazipur border Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Akshardham towards DND. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan,” the traffic police added.—Inputs from Agencies