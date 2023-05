New Delhi (The Hawk): On Monday, a large fire broke out at a business that made shoes in the Keshav Puram neighbourhood of northwest Delhi, according to officials.

According to fire department authorities, 27 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene as soon as they received word of the incident at 12.25 p.m.

According to them, there have been no casualties as of yet in the incident at C-46 Lawrence Road in the Keshav Puram industrial sector.

(Inputs from Agencies)