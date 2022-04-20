Delhi Shivers At 5

New Delhi: Extreme cold conditions struck the national capital on Tuesday, as it witnessed a foggy morning with the mercury at 5.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the weather office said.

The India Meteorological Department said the day will remain cold and the conditions will further deteriorate as "severe cold" was expected on Christmas.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 14 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Not just Delhi, but neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram were also under the grip of a severe cold spate.(IANS)