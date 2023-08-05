Delhi Services Bill to come in Rajya Sabha on Monday

New Delhi: On Monday, the government is expected to present the Delhi Services Bill to the Rajya Sabha for debate and approval.

To replace the ordinance on transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi administration, the Lok Sabha passed the administration of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Thursday, with opposition parties boycotting the proceedings.

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha will discuss the Delhi services bill. A vote on whether or not to approve the law will be taken the same day, in the evening, once debate has concluded