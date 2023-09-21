    Menu
    Delhi school gets bomb threat email, turns out hoax

    Pankaj Sharma
    September21/ 2023
    New Delhi: Delhi Public School in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram received a bomb threat in its email, which turned out to be a hoax, an official said on Thursday.

    Sharing the details, police said that the school authorities received an email on Wednesday, however, they checked it on Thursday morning and subsequently informed the police.

    A senior police official said that after receiving a call from the school authorities, the premises were thoroughly checked by the bomb squad around 8 a.m.

    “Nothing suspicious was found in the school and later, the exam was conducted in the school smoothly,” said the official.

    In May this year, a bomb threat email was received at a private school in

    South Delhi’s Saket area, however nothing suspicious was found.

    According to police, an email was received at Amrita School, Saket regarding a bomb threat.

    —IANS

