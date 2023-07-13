Delhi roads submerged, schools and colleges shut, traffic a mess as Yamuna rages

New Delhi: Due to the flooding caused by the overflowing Yamuna river on Thursday, all schools and colleges in Delhi have been closed until July 16 and non-essential heavy goods vehicles have been banned from entering the city.

Due to the rising level of the Yamuna, three water treatment plants—Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla—had to be shut down, leaving the city with a 25 percent reduction in drinking water supply.

There was a three-hour period on Thursday where the Yamuna's water level was stable, but then it began to rise again, peaking at 208.66 at 7 p.m., three metres above the 205.33 metre danger mark.—Inputs from Agencies