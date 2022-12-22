Delhi reports five cases of COVID-19 and one fatality

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to a government health announcement, the national capital on Wednesday reported five Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours along with one more Covid-related death.

In the meantime, the city's Covid positive rate was 0.19 percent. However, there are currently 27 active instances in total.

Eight Covid-19 patients have made recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 19,80,555. There are currently 19 patients receiving care in their homes under quarantine.

The city's total caseload has increased to 200,71,02 due to the new Covid-19 cases, and the current death toll is 26,520.

In the past 24 hours, 2,642 new tests — 1501 RT-PCR and 1141 Rapid Antigen — were performed, bringing the total to 405,700,41; 470 doses of vaccine — 42 initial doses, 131 second doses, and 307 booster doses — were also given.

According to the health statement, a total of 3,73,46,397 recipients have received vaccinations cumulatively to date.

