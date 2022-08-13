Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday reported the fifth monkeypox case, a 22 year-old-woman who is currently under observation.

Speaking to IANS, Suresh Kumar, MD, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, said the woman tested positive for the virus on Friday after she was admitted for showing symptoms of monkeypox .

He said the woman is currently under observation in the hospital.

Out of the five cases in the national capital, one patient has already been discharged after recovering, while four others continue being treated in the hospital.

In the wake of the positive cases, the Delhi government has directed three private hospitals to create at least 10 isolation rooms each for the management of monkeypox cases.

Delhi confirmed its first monkeypox case on July 24, while the country's first-ever case was reported on July 14 in Kerala's Kollam district. —IANS