Delhi reports 2,311 new Covid cases, 1 death

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday reported marginal decline in new Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 2,311 against 2,419 on the previous day, while there was one more death, as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also marginally risen to 13.84 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 7,349, out of which 4,586 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 1,837 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,33,427, while Delhi's total caseload is 19,67,104 and the death toll continues at 26,328.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 217.

A total of 16,702 new tests -- 11,773 RT-PCR and 4,929 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,96,01,980 while 13,551 vaccines were administered - 1159 first doses, 2,094 second doses, and 10,298 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,59,24,705, according to the health bulletin.—IANS



