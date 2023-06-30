Delhi registered 101 'good to moderate' air quality days in Jan-June 2023: Environment ministry

New Delhi: On Friday, the Ministry of Environment announced that, with the exception of 2020, which will be impacted by COVID-19, this year has seen the highest number of days with "good to moderate" air quality in Delhi since 2016. From January to June, the ministry reported a total of 30 "Good to Moderate" air quality days in 2016, 57 in 2017, 65 in 2018, 78 in 2019, 126 in 2020, 84 in 2021, 54 in 2022, and 101 in the current year, 2023.

In addition, the number of days with "poor to severe" air quality in 2023 was lower than in any of the seven years since 2016 (excluding 2020, when the city was placed under quarantine because of a coronavirus outbreak). Also, "the number of 'Poor to Severe' Air Quality Days for the first half-year period (January to June) have also been progressively reducing from 147 in 2016 to 80 in 2023," it stated.

The ministry reported that this year's improved air quality is the result of a confluence of factors, including ideal climatic circumstances and ongoing work at the ground level to prevent, control, and abate air pollution in the region..—Inputs from Agencies