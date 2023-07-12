Delhi records min temp of 26.6 degrees, light rain predicted

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light to moderate rain in Delhi for Wednesday, with the day's low temperature coming in at 26.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

According to the forecast, the sky will be mostly cloudy and the maximum temperature will be around 34 degrees Celsius.

As of Wednesday morning 8.30 a.m., the relative humidity was 88 percent.

At 9:20 a.m., the IMD tweeted, "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Bawana, Seemapuri, Pashchim Vihar, Kashmiri Gate, Rajauri Garden, Red Fort), NCR during next two hours."—Inputs from Agencies