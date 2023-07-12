    Menu
    States & UTs

    Delhi records min temp of 26.6 degrees, light rain predicted

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July12/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light to moderate rain in Delhi for Wednesday, with the day's low temperature coming in at 26.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

    According to the forecast, the sky will be mostly cloudy and the maximum temperature will be around 34 degrees Celsius.

    As of Wednesday morning 8.30 a.m., the relative humidity was 88 percent.

    At 9:20 a.m., the IMD tweeted, "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Bawana, Seemapuri, Pashchim Vihar, Kashmiri Gate, Rajauri Garden, Red Fort), NCR during next two hours."—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :IMD forecast Delhi weather Delhi temperature Rain
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in