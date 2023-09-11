    Menu
    Environment

    Delhi records min temp of 23.7 degrees

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September11/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The minimum temperature in the national capital on Monday was recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 32 degrees.

    On Sunday, the maximum temperature stood at 28.3 degrees, five notches below the normal.

    Meanwhile, the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Monday morning was recorded at 90 per cent.

    As per the IMD, the national Capital recorded one mm of rainfall till 8.30 a.m on Monday. 

    —IANS

    Categories :EnvironmentTags :Delhi weather Weather update Temperature in Delhi IMD Rainfall data Weather conditions Climate news
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in