Delhi Records 28 Fresh Covid Cases, One Death

The national capital recorded 28 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The city did not record any fatalities due to the infection for four days till Sunday. The low number of cases can also be attributed to fewer tests (55,371) conducted on Monday which was a holiday due to Janmashtami. With the new cases, Delhi's overall infection tally has climbed to 14,37,764, the bulletin said. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease and the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent, it said. The death toll stands at 25,082, according to the bulletin. Twenty-nine people have succumbed to the disease in this month. The cumulative death toll was 25,053 on July 31. —PTI