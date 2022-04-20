Delhi Receives Its 2nd Oxygen Express With 120 MT Liquid Oxygen

New Delhi (The Hawk): Continuing its journey of bringing relief to people by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) to various states across the country, Indian Railways has now delivered 1094 MT of LMO in 74 tankers to various states across the country. 19 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey and 2 more loaded Oxygen Express are on the run carrying 61.46 MT (approx.) of LMO in 4 tankers.

It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states.

Delhi received its 2nd Oxygen Express today carrying 120 MT of LMO, third Oxygen Express has already begun its journey from Angul to Delhi carrying 30.86 MT LMO. Telangana received its first Oxygen Express from Angul carrying 63.6 MT LMO. More Oxygen Express to Haryana & Delhi carrying 61.46 MT LMO are on their way. So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 1094 metric tonnes Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Maharashtra (174 MT), Uttar Pradesh (430.51 MT), Madhya Pradesh (156.96 MT), Delhi (190 MT), Haryana (79 MT) & Telangana (63.6 MT).