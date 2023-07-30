Delhi Police shut down bar after frequent complaints of nuisance

New Delhi: The police shut down 'Liquid Bar' in Delhi's Prashant Vihar on Sunday after taking action against bars for breaking rules and in response to regular complaints from the public.

According to the data, the police also filed charges against those who were drinking in public.

The police were made aware that Liquid Bar had transformed into a dance club where girls were paid to perform dance shows.

The police then physically inspected the bar. The police team found that people were playing music without permission. However, they didn't find any girl who was dancing.

"We have shut down the dance bar, Liquid Bar. We issued the bar owner a Challan of 128/112 of the DP Act. After two Challans, the bar can be sealed, or the license can be canceled," said a source.

Apart from this, the police prosecuted six persons for drinking in public places and creating a nuisance. The DP Act was used to challenge them.—Inputs from Agencies