Delhi Police recommends public holiday on Sep 8-10 in view of G20 Summit

New Delhi: According to an official document, the Delhi Police has proposed declaring a public holiday from September 8-10, and closing commercial enterprises mostly located in the New Delhi area, in order to accommodate security and transportation plans for the G20 Summit.

Although no formal decision has been issued, sources within the Delhi administration have indicated that schools and institutions will be shuttered all three days in question.

According to police sources, some metro stations, including the Supreme Court and Central Secretariat, may be closed for security reasons, and large trucks, with the exception of those providing critical services, may not be allowed to enter the city between September 8 and 10.—Inputs from Agencies