    Delhi Police receives call of 'blast' near Israel Embassy, Special Cell officials on spot

    Pankaj Sharma
    December26/ 2023
    Security Scare near Israel Embassy in Delhi: False Alarm Amid Reports of Blast. Delhi Police Investigates Reported Incident; Forensic Teams On-Site; Clarification Emerges, No Evidence Found Yet. An Overview of the Developing Situation and Response.

    New Delhi [India]: Delhi Police on Tuesday received a call that a blast had been carried out near the Israel Embassy in the Chanakyapuri area this evening, however, officials said that nothing as such was found at the spot of the incident.

    The call was received by the Delhi Fire Services at around 6 pm.

    "So far nothing has been found at the location," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services said.

    Delhi Police Crime Unit team and forensics team are present on the spot.

    Also, Forensic Science Laboratory sources said that till now nothing has been found on the spot.

    "Search is ongoing. The sound of a blast was heard from a security official standing there," FSL sources said.

    A security guard standing near the embassy said," I heard a loud noise at around 5 pm. The noise was similar to a tyre burst. I also saw smoke going up near a tree."

    In this regard, sources in the special cell have said that no such blast occurred here.

    —ANI

