Delhi Police put up posters of wanted terrorists ahead of Independence Day

Keeping in view the Independence Day celebrations, Delhi Police's Special cell has put up posters of 'wanted terrorists' across the national capital.





If any citizen has some information about the terrorists, he/she can call on the two phone numbers 011-24641278, 011-23016770.





Keeping in view the Independence Day celebrations, scheduled to be held on August 15, security has been tightened in the national capital.

14 Counter Assault "Parakram Vans" launched from Red Fort





In order to combat anti-terror activities and tackle other serious law and order situations Delhi Police on Friday flagged off 14 new 'Parakram' vans.





Each 'Parakram' Van will be manned by one driver, one in charge and three commandos. Drivers deployed on these vans will be armed with a small weapon and are trained by NSG in offensive/evasive driving with 360 degree turning and firing in mobile mode.





In-Charge of Parakram Van would be wearing a tactical vest and would be equipped with stunner gun with light, body worn camera, pepper spray, baton etc.





Commandos will be in war mode round the clock and will be attired in dungaree fatigue enabling their agility.





Commandos will be armed with AK-47 and MP-5 rifles and provided with tactical gear including BP Jacket, tact belt with pouches, all-weather caps, arms and knee pads, anti ballistic goggles, half gloves, pepper spray etc.





All commandos have undergone firing training at Delhi Police short range training facility in Old Police Lines, Civil Lines. The contingent of commandos has a fair mix of lady commandos.



