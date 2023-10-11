Delhi Police nab self-styled preacher for sexual assault

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday said it arrested a self-styled religious preacher in connection with two cases of sexual assault filed on the complaints of two women devotees.

The accused (33), identified as Vinod Kashyap, was running a place called Mata Masani Chowki Darbar in the Kakrola area of the national capital and also has a YouTube channel in his name with a large number of subscribers.

"In both cases, it is alleged that he called the women devotees on the pretext of helping them with their problems. According to the complaints, the accused insisted that the devotees practise 'guru seva' to get rid of their problems. He then assaulted the women sexually and warned them against disclosing or reporting the incident to anyone," an officer said.

"We registered 2 cases under sections 376 and 506 of the IPC and the accused was arrested," the officer added.

Further investigation is underway, the police informed.

—ANI