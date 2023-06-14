Delhi Police likely to file charge sheet on Thursday in Brij Bhushan Singh case: Officials

New Delhi: After receiving allegations from female wrestlers, the Delhi Police Department is expected to submit a charge sheet against outgoing WFI chairman Brij Bhushan Singh on Thursday.

After Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met with Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik on June 7, the agitated wrestlers called off their strike since they were guaranteed that the charge sheet in the case would be submitted by June 15.

The minister has assured the wrestlers that the charge sheet in the matter will be filed by June 15 (Thursday), and a top police official has said that they will adhere to the minister's promise.

For their part, the Delhi Police have reached out to the wrestling federations of five different countries for information about the sexual harassment allegations against Singh. Officials stated that once these were obtained, a new charge sheet would be submitted in the case.

They claimed the warnings were sent in an effort to obtain visual documentation of the competitions, including CCTV footage from the hotels where the wrestlers were staying.

More than 180 witnesses have been questioned by the Special Investigation Team, and they have also visited the Gonda home of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, where they recorded testimonies from family members, coworkers, and friends of the departing WFI chief.

In addition, the investigators brought a female wrestler to Singh's official residence in New Delhi to act out the events leading up to the alleged crime.

If a charge sheet is not filed by the deadline, the protesting wrestlers have warned to resume their action.

Thakur held a news conference after the June 7 meeting and reported that the wrestlers had proposed filing the charge sheet in the case by June 15 and holding the WFI elections by June 30.

The wrestlers also proposed creating a WFI Internal Complaints Committee and appointing a woman to lead it. The Sports Minister unanimously approved all of these suggestions.

As a result of the promise, the grapplers have postponed their protest until June 15.

Wrestlers have been protesting for Singh's arrest, accusing him of sexually exploiting female wrestlers, including a kid.

The government also agreed to the wrestlers' demand that Brij Bhushan Singh, who has served as president for three times and is now in his 70s, and his friends not be allowed to run for office again.—Inputs from Agencies