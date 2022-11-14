Delhi Police issued a traffic advise for November 14–27 during the trade fair

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police sent a notice regarding special traffic plans and restrictions for the India International Trade Fair, which runs from November 14 to November 27.

The trade show will be accessible to corporate visitors from November 14 to November 18 and to the general public from November 19 to November 27.

According to the warning, Pragati Maidan does not have ticket booths; instead, customers can purchase tickets online or at metro stations.

The advisory advised visitors not attending the trade fair to take alternate routes to avoid congestion as traffic congestion is anticipated on the days of the trade fair near Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Qila Road.

No vehicle would be permitted to stop or park on Mathura Road or Bhairon Marg, per the advise. Taxis and chauffeur-driven cars will have boarding areas on the service lane in front of gate number 4.

On Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, and Tilak Margin, no visiting vehicles may be parked. Any parked vehicles on these roads would be hauled away.

The advise indicated that the right turn from Mathura Road to Bhagwan Das Road and Subramaniam Bharti Marg will not be permitted in order to facilitate traffic flow and prevent congestion.

Visitors will be able to enter through the Craft Museum, Gates 1, 4, 10, and 11.

Media personnel will enter through gates 4 and 10. "On every day, entry will be prohibited after 5 p.m. In the interest of public safety, the fairgrounds' entrance could be shut down sooner "The advice said.

"There is public transportation. There will be a shuttle service from the Bhairon Mandir parking lot to gate number 1 at Pragati Maidan "the warning was added.

(Inputs from Agencies)