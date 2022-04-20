Delhi Police files chargesheet in rape and murder of a girl in Delhi’s Nangal area

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah had given directions to speedily complete the investigation in the case and file chargesheet within 30 days, so that the victim family gets speedy justice

New Delhi (The Hawk): Delhi Police today filed chargesheet in the court in rape and murder case of a girl in Nangal area of Delhi. It may be recalled that the Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah had given directions to speedily complete investigation and file chargesheet within 30 day, so that the victim family gets speedy justice. Filing of chargesheet today by Delhi Police shows the zero tolerance and commitment of Government of India under leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to act speedily to ensure stringent punishment for those committing crimes against women and girls.

An FIR was filed in PS Delhi Cantt case FIR no. 261/21 dated 02.08.21 u/s 302/304/376D/342/506/201/34 IPC, 6 POCSO Act and 3 SC/ST Act.

The 400-page charge sheet was submitted by Crime Branch in the Patiala House Court, which has kept the same for consideration on 31.08.21.

The instant case was transferred from PS Delhi Cantt to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on 05.08.21 following which a Special Investigation Team was constituted comprising ACP Sandeep Lamba, ACP Richhpal Singh, Inspector Neeraj, SI Asha and SI Anuj for professional and speedy investigation under the supervision of Ms Monika Bharadwaj, DCP (Crime).

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, the charge sheet has been submitted within 30 days against the four accused persons who are currently in judicial custody. It may be recalled that on the Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah’s direction that the investigation be completed speedily and chargesheet be filed within 30 day, the Ministry of Home Affairs had conducted a high level review in which Delhi Police had committed to file the charge sheet within 30 days of the registration of the case, following which a fast track court will conduct the trial into the matter.

During the investigation, scientific, technical and other evidences were gathered and analyzed, besides recording testimonies of relevant witnesses. Besides, assistance was taken from Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini as well as Delhi Police’s Forensic Experts on Biology and Odontology. Forensic Psychologists were also engaged during interrogation of the accused. After gathering sufficient evidence on record, the charge sheet has been filed in Hon’ble Court.