Delhi Police Crime Branch busts inter-state drug syndicate, arrests 8

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted an inter-state drug syndicate and arrested eight persons during mulitple raids in five states.

According to the Crime Branch, more than 800 grams of heroin worth over Rs 1 crore was recovered from the possession of the accused.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that in the first operation, specific input was received that Gulab Rai, a resident of Sultanpuri who conducts heroin trafficking in Delhi, would come near Sector 29, Rohini to supply the narcotics to an unidentified person.

Acting on the input, a police team laid a trap and apprehended Rai, who had100 grams of heroin.

In the second operation, after receiving a tip-off that Akash, a resident of Burari, along with his associate Neeraj would come near the ISBT, Anand Vihar, to supply a consignment of heroin, a trap was laid.

“The duo was nabbed and 200 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession,” said Yadav.

On interrogation, it was revealed that they had procured the contraband from Omendra, a resident of Bareilly.

“Thereafter, a raid was conducted in Bareilly. Omendra was also arrested and 200 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession. Omendra disclosed that he procured the recovered contraband from Rajja Hussain, also a resident of Bareilly. Hussain however, is still at large,” the top police officer said.

In the third operation, the Crime Branch arrested Parminder, a notorious drug peddler from Rohini, and his associate Rakesh and recovered 299 grams and 150 grams of heroin from ther possession, respectively.

“With the help of technical surveillance and manual information, Daya Shankar and Suraj — who supplied the narcotics — were arrested from Amritsar after hot chase in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and finally Punjab,” said the Special CP.

“More than 100 CCTV footages were checked to identify their vehicles and about 250 were checked to nab the absconding accused persons. They were regularly changing their hideouts to evade arrest.”

