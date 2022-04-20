Delhi Police constable, two others arrested for abduction, murder of youth

New Delhi: Delhi police has arrested a constable, along with two others for abduction, assault, and killing a man in New Ashok Nagar of the national capital on Thursday. The Station House Officer (SHO) of New Ashok Nagar Police Station has been suspended for the initial delay in registering the FIR, informed Sagar Preet Hooda, Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi.

"A constable has been arrested for abduction, assault, and killing of one Ajeet Kumar, who had gone missing on June 4 from New Ashok Nagar, Delhi. Three more people are involved in the case, of which two are to be arrested. Constable has also been dismissed from duty," said the CP.

He said that the body of the missing person is yet to be recovered.

"The abduction case was lodged on July 27. The SHO of New Ashok Nagar Police Station has been suspended for the initial delay in registering the FIR," Hooda added.

Earlier, Delhi police in a statement said that during the initial investigation of the case, it is revealed that "after an altercation between Ajeet Kumar and his friend Atul with four other persons, namely, Monu Sirohi, Vikas, Vineet and Harish, both Ajeet Kumar and his friend Atul were beaten up by the above persons and Ajeet Kumar was abducted in a car."

As per the preliminary investigation, Monu Sirohi disclosed to the police that Ajeet Kumar was killed and his body was disposed of by him with the help of his associates. The body is yet to be traced.

"Monu Sirohi is a constable posted in Pandav Nagar Police Station. The car in which Ajeet Kumar was abducted has been recovered," police informed.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)