Delhi Police cancel permission for panchayat on Nun violence at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: The Delhi Police cancelled permission to further continue a panchayat on Nuh violence organised here at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, August 20, after some individuals allegedly made controversial remarks during their speeches.



The Panchayat was organised by the All India Sanatan Federation to discuss the violence in Haryana’s Nuh. A discussion was also scheduled to be held about Bittu Bajrangi who has been accused of inciting the mob during the violence on July 31. Bajrangi was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a court on August 17 in connection with communal clashes.





Pinky Chaudhary of Hindu Raksha Dal and Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati also delivered speeches during the Panchayat.





While addressing the crowd, Saraswati stated that if the situation does not change, “a non-Hindu could become the Prime Minister of India by 2029”. Senior police officers then intervened, urging the organiser to ensure speeches against other religions were not made.



Despite that, Saraswati further said that “Hindus should also do Jihad”, apart from making a few more controversial remarks to which the Delhi Police objected. Subsequently, the police revoked their permission and dispersed the assembly.



Prior to his speech, a large number of police personnel were deployed at Jantar Mantar.





The police had initially granted permission to the organisers for the panchayat with only 100 attendees. —IANS