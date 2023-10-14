Delhi Police busts drug trafficking ring, seizes 45 kgs of marijuana

New Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested three men and seized 45 kgs of fine quality marijuana hidden in specially designed cavity under the rear seat of a car, an official said on Saturday.



The accused were identified as Akhilesh Bhagat (29), a resident of Swaroop Nagar, Delhi, Naresh Kumar (19) and Prakash Sharma (32) both residents of district Madhubani in Bihar.



Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav, stated that they had received information about a consignment of narcotics substances (Ganja) being supplied in the Delhi/NCR area.

Further information was gathered through field sources and technical analysis, which revealed that narcotics substances were being transported in a Maruti SX4 from Andhra Pradesh to Delhi.



"Suspected phone numbers were placed under surveillance," said Yadav, adding that consequently, a trap was set on the service road near Bhalswa Jheel in Delhi, resulting in the interception of the car and the apprehension of three men.



Upon conducting a detailed search of the car, it was discovered that the car's trunk was smaller than the standard size.



During the interrogation, it was disclosed that the rear seat of the car was foldable, and a concealed cavity had been specially designed under the rear seat for hiding contraband.



"After folding the rear seat, a concealed cavity was found beneath it, covered with a wooden plate fixed with screws. The wooden plate was opened, and 45 kilograms of high-quality Ganja were recovered," said Yadav.



The investigation further revealed that the accused, Akhilesh Bhagat, was the mastermind behind this illegal trade.



"He had purchased a second-hand car and had a hidden cavity prepared beneath the rear seat for smuggling," said the Special CP.



The car was subsequently handed over to Naresh, with instructions to travel to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.



"Akhilesh also provided Naresh with the phone number of a Ganja supplier in Andhra Pradesh named Hari Dada," said the official.



Based on the instructions, Naresh travelled to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and stayed there for more than ten days.



"Akhilesh Bhagat finalised the deal with the supplier over the phone and shared Naresh's contact number with him. The supplier contacted Naresh to load Ganja into the hidden cavity of the car," said the official.



Simultaneously, following Akhilesh's instructions, Prakash (the driver) reached Visakhapatnam by train.



Both Naresh and Prakash were promised a payment of Rs 15,000 each for their involvement in this operation. "Upon returning to Delhi, they all gathered on the service road near Bhalswa Jheel, Delhi, where they were apprehended along with the vehicle. They were in the process of planning the distribution of the recovered contraband," the official added.

—IANS