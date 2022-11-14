    Menu
    Crime

    Delhi Police bust pan-India 20 people were arrested for the Ola electric scooter scam

    author-img
    The Hawk
    November14/ 2022

    New Delhi (The Hawk): A nationwide Ola electric scooter scam in India has been exposed by Delhi Police, who have detained 20 people in relation.

    The 20 suspects were apprehended by the Outer-North district's Cyber Crime police squad following a series of raids in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Patna, according to a senior police official.

    According to the official, the accused conned more than 1,000 people out of millions of dollars under the guise of selling and booking Ola electric scooters.

    (Inputs from Agencies)

    Categories :CrimeTags :Delhi Police Ola electric scooter scam Cyber Crime Bengaluru Gurugram Patna
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in