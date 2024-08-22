Delhi Police bust Al-Qaeda terror module; six people arrested, eight detained

Led by Dr Ishtiyaq from Ranchi, the module underwent weapons training and indoctrination across various locations. The operation led to the arrest of six individuals in Rajasthan and the detention of eight others in Jharkhand and UP.

New Delhi: In a joint operation with police forces from Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an Al-Qaeda-inspired terror module.

The module, led by Dr Ishtiyaq from Ranchi, aimed to establish a 'Khilafat' and carry out terrorist activities in India.

"The members of the module have received indoctrination and weapons training at various locations," the police said.

They also mentioned that six individuals have been arrested from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan while undergoing weapon-handling training.

"Apart from this, about eight suspects in all have been detained from Jharkhand and UP for questioning," the police added.

Interrogations are currently underway at various locations and additional arrests are anticipated.

As per the police, 15 places in Ranchi, one in Rajasthan, and one in Aligarh have been raided so far.

The police seized various items from the spot, including, one AK-47 rifle, a .38-bore revolver, one air rifle, one iron elbow pipe, one hand grenade, and six live cartridges of AK-47, among others.

The operation has foiled a potential terrorist threat, and investigations are continuing to uncover more details about the module's plans and activities.

—ANI